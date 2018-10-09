Spitfire snap is success for Sussex photographer

This striking image of a Spitfire soaring above the iconic Coastguard Cottages and the Seven Sisters at Cuckmere Haven was the winning entry in a photography competition.

It was taken by Wayne Spring, from Seaford, for the ‘Splendid Summer in Sussex’ contest organised by Southern Transit – one of Sussex’s leading, and last remaining, independently run bus and coach companies.

The competition saw nearly 70 photographs submitted by Sussex residents and, although all of the shots were of an incredible standard, it was Mr Spring’s enhanced photo of a Spitfire flying at sunset that won over the public – receiving an astonishing 492 votes out of 1,645.

As the winner, Mr Spring will be rewarded with free private travel on one of Southern Transit’s new Citymaster state-of-the-art buses for up to 72 guests – a prize which he is using to take his ‘Tweaky Blinders’ amateur photography group members on a trip to Sheffield Park and Gardens and then across to Bodiam Castle to further practise their hobby.

Mr Spring said: “It is incredibly humbling to think my image won with such a high standard of entries involved. I would like to pass on my sincere gratitude to all those that voted.”

Sue Rose, Operations Director at Southern Transit, added: “Sussex has been the home of Southern Transit for more than 15 years and as such we ran this competition to bring the community together to showcase just how beautiful the county is. Congratulations to Mr Spring for winning the overall competition after receiving an incredible show of support in the public vote - a much deserved winner with a fantastic photograph.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone that entered the competition and took the time to vote for our winner. A special mention should also go to Rachel Bigsby and Damian Brewis who were our two runners-up in the competition receiving 82 and 74 votes respectively.”