Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne welcomes Geoff Mason Quartet

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne welcomes the Geoff Mason Quartet on Wednesday, September 24.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The trombone comes to the fore in this month's Splash Point Jazz Club gig in the experienced hands of Geoff Mason, a highly sought-after and versatile player and one of the UK's leading jazz trombonists.

“Geoff Mason was born in north London and studied trombone at the London College of Music before moving on to join the Regimental band of the Coldstream Guards. He played with the band for twelve years, during which time he toured Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Australia and America; he also played at high profile events such as Trooping the Colour and the Queen Mother’s funeral.

“Since leaving the Guards his career as a freelance musician has included playing with the 606 Club Big Band, the Ronnie Scott Big band, Paul Booth's Bansangu Orchestra, The Squadronaires and The Len Philips Big band. In demand also as a session musician he has recorded the soundtrack of the British film Grow your Own and the BBC drama The Debt, as well as many other projects.

“A veteran performer at many jazz festivals and clubs in the UK, including the EFG London Jazz festival, Ealing Jazz festival and Scarborough Jazz festival, Geoff has worked with many top jazz stars including visiting Americans Scott Hamilton, Greg Abate & Daryl Sherman, and UK musicians Digby Fairweather, Derek Nash, Dave O’Higgins and Nigel Price. He has also toured the UK with Martha and the Vandellas.

“His quartet at Splash Point Jazz features three of the UK's top jazz musicians.

“John Horler (keys) is a highly respected pianist and composer who has earned a formidable reputation on the British jazz scene over many years. He has supported visiting American jazz stars such as Bob Brookmeyer, Clark Terry, Zoot Sims and the legendary Chet Baker. For more than twenty years he was first pianist to Sir John Dankworth and Dame Cleo Laine. He has been described as playing with world class elegance.

“Tim Wells (double bass) was born in Baltimore, USA but has lived in London for many years. Tim has worked extensively in small groups as well as big bands and is a frequent collaborator with John Horler.

“Bobby Worth (drums) started to play aged just 11 and became professional in 1966 aged just 17 as the first drummer for the National Youth Jazz Orchestra. Since then he has played with just about everyone on the UK jazz scene and is no stranger to audiences at Splash Point Jazz. Bobby has had a wide range of experience, from working in West End shows to performing and recording with top American and British jazz artists.

“Geoff's band will play a programme of hard bop, bebop and standards. You can expect to hear music by Freddie Hubbard, Thelonius Monk, trombonist JJ Johnson, Charles Mingus, Sam Rivers, Charlie Parker and Antonio Carlos Jobim. In short, something for everyone!”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).

Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.