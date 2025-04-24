Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne welcomes Zoe Schwarz and Rob Koral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne welcomes vocalist Zoe Schwarz and guitarist Rob Koral's Bluez Quartet on Wednesday, April 30.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Hugely popular as a blues singer, Zoe will be showing her jazz side when she appears at Eastbourne's Fishermen's Club. Zoe and Rob will be exploring the bluesy side of jazz with the help of Nigel Thomas (bass) and Tony Shepherd (drums).

“Zoë and Rob are well known for their very popular and established band Zoe Schwarz Blue Commotion which, for the past decade has been one of the leading lights on the British Blues and Jazz scene. However, they are equally at home in the more intimate duo format or as in this case, a quartet. Expect a mix of classic jazz, blues, and roots standards, plus a carefully selected splattering of their self-penned songs, delivered with sophistication and panache. Zoe’s dynamic and commanding vocal delivery, her majestic vocal sweep and interpretive ability are complimented by the unmistakable and inimitable touch and flow of Rob Koral. The communication between these two fine musicians will be evident for all to hear as one might expect after twenty years of intense gigging together.

“Think of artists like Nina Simone, Ray Charles, Bessie Smith, Etta James – and then throw into the mix some lesser known Billie Holiday songs plus an original or two, and you have a good sense of the music that will be on offer.

“The songs will be played with a jazz sensibility and allowing plenty of room for this fine ensemble to stretch out and fully explore the music. The pairing of Zoë 's unique vocal style, blended with Rob's ability to come up with catchy vibrant riffs and musical arrangements, stretch the term blues and keep it moving forward so as to be relevant for our current times. There is no rigid musical template for them, the only stipulation is that it feels good, tastes good and sounds good. Zoe and Rob pride themselves on filling their live and album sets with a good mix of both standards and original music.

“They have made a considerable impact this last decade and added a fresh approach and vibrancy to the UK blues scene, receiving awards and nominations including finalists in the UK Blues Awards with Female Vocalist, Band, and Album of the Year, several times.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night (if still available), or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside, Annette promises.