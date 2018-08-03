Sponsor a seat in support of Seaford theatre

The Barn Theatre in Seaford is offering sponsorship opportunities for supporters to help renovate the popular venue’s auditorium.

Their fixed seating was originally donated by the Theatre Royal in Brighton more than 30 years ago, and will be re-upholstered and repaired during their short summer break.

Award-winning performing arts group, Seaford Musical Theatre, are encouraging people to come forward to dedicate a seat in the memory of a loved one or as a special gift. A plaque inscription on the back of each chair could be the words to a favourite song, the name of a family member or pet, a first theatre experience or a cryptic message.

The theatre is also home to the very popular Seaford Community Cinema.

Sponsors will be invited to a VIP Variety Show to re-open the venue on September 7.

For more details, email Wendy Reed at barnseats@gmail.com.