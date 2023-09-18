Sponsored walk aims to raise crucial funds for Hastings advice agencies

The annual Hastings Legal Walk is happening tomorrow Tuesday 19 September, aiming to raise much needed funds for local advice services. These include Hastings Advice and Representation Centre, Citizen’s Advice 1066, and the Hastings Advice Centre run by BHT Sussex. With many people affected by the cost-of-living crisis and rising housing costs, these services are currently in huge demand.

The Hastings Legal Walk is organised by London Legal Support Trust which supports law centres and legal advice agencies in London and the Southeast. Hastings Advice Centre staff from BHT Sussex will walk their 10km in solidarity with other local lawyers and advisers to raise funds as well as awareness at a time when their services are needed more than ever.

The Hastings Advice Centre run by BHT Sussex provides specialist housing and money management advice, benefits advice for people living with cancer, and a Court Duty Scheme which provides last-minute emergency advice for people facing eviction from their homes. Last year alone the Hastings and Eastbourne Advice Centres prevented 352 households from becoming homeless.

Sue Hennell, Senior Advice Manager for BHT Sussex, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who supports these walks every year, as they raise much needed funds for our Hastings Advice Centre and others providing essential advice to vulnerable local people.

“In these challenging times, services like ours are in demand and under pressure, and fundraising events like this are really important in helping us to continue our work to ensure that people can stay in their homes, be supported and have access to justice regardless of their circumstances.”