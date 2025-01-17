SPOTTED: Graveyard Appears on Brighton Beach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Locals and visitors to Brighton Beach were left scratching their heads as mysterious gravestones began appearing along the shoreline today. The unexpected installations, scattered across the beach, have sparked curiosity among members of the public.

“I went for a stroll at lunch and nearly choked on my coffee when I spotted a load of gravestones on the beach,” said local resident, Jack. “I took a picture and sent it to my mates asking, ‘Does anyone know what this is about?’”

The cryptic gravestones have been causing quite a stir, with passersby snapping photos and sharing them on social media, trying to unravel the mystery.

Speculation about their purpose has had no official explanation - until now. The ghoulish gravestones, it turns out, are part of a tongue-in-cheek promotional campaign by Mash Gang, an innovative alcohol-free beer brand. The brand is hosting a “Death to Boring Januarys” party, this Saturday at Bison Beach Bar @ Sea Lanes.

The event promises to be a celebration like no other, with Mash Gang’s signature irreverent style on full display. Highlights will include a branded hearse and undertakers, live entertainment, and an assortment of Mash Gang’s alcohol-free beers. Guests are encouraged to dress in funeral-themed attire to fully embrace the night’s playful concept.

“We wanted to shake things up this January and show that January doesn’t have to mean dull,” said Mike Baggs, Founder of Mash Gang. “The gravestones are just a taste of the fun and unexpected experiences we have planned for Saturday. It’s all about ditching boring conventions and showing that alcohol-free can still mean full-on fun.”