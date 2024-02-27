Spring ‘clean’ lambs bring joy to Eastbourne care home residents
Hazel and Ash were the perfect guests at Beechwood Grove care home on East Dean Road, keeping laps and carpets clean thanks to their nappies!
The home, which offers personalised residential, nursing, memory and respite care for up to 61 people, is well-used to furry and feathery visitors, including Bodhi the canine carer and their in-house family of chickens. Animal therapy is known to lower blood pressure and encourages relaxation, promoting wellbeing among the residents.
While Beechwood Grove has been caring for its feathered residents for almost a year now, Lifestyles Manager, Catherine Morgan, said the lambs brought a different kind of joy.
“The smiles on everyone’s faces said it all,” she said: “Who wouldn’t love a lamb to feed and to stroke? The residents were thrilled to see them and it really made us feel the optimism spring brings.”
Resident Margaret Sperring agreed: “I very much enjoyed seeing the lambs. I was having a bit of a low day and I felt so much better afterwards.”
The lambs were brought to the home by Pet Pals Therapy in Chiddington along with chicks and ducklings that did a tour of the home so everyone could benefit from their company.
“Mobility is never a barrier to being part of our activities here,” added General Manager, Dean Haffenden.
“New life is so uplifting and it’s wonderful that residents throughout our home could enjoy the experience.”