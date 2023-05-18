Spring Festival in Uckfield was a success, say organisers

Holy Cross Church Spring Festival

Holy Cross Church Uckfield is always looking for new ways to reach out to our wonderful community, while fundraising for the continued running of our beautiful church. This year, for the first time, the church took over Luxford Field and brought a new, vibrant and exciting Spring Festival to the town!

The sun shone for us as we opened the gates and welcomed thousands to the Festival for a day filled with so much joy, laughter and fun! We welcomed local stall holders, small businesses and charities, all of which found the event hugely beneficial to their organisations! The event kicked off with a 'Community Danceacise with Zara Breeze', we then had entertainment throughout the day which included music from Bernard Tagliavini, Uckfield Community Orchestra, The Uckfield Singers and our very own Holy Cross Church Children's Choir, as well as a sneak peek from the Uckfield Theatre Guild Youth production of the Addams Family which is coming to the Civic Centre this July (it's going to be amazing so please do go and support them if you can!).

The church ran a number of stalls including the very popular Vintage Tea Room, where guests could sit in the sunshine and enjoy delicious homemade cakes, traditional scones with all the trimmings, tea (in a proper cup and saucer!), coffee and so much more! The ever popular BBQ was sizzling away throughout the day with Fr John and Churchwarden Dee flipping burgers, bacon and sausages, and for something sweet we had a yummy sweet shop and vintage ice cream van available! The children were kept busy with free garden games including hula hoops, skipping ropes, bubbles, ribbons, jenga and ring toss as well as the enormous Bouncy Castle and Inflatable Slides! There were free arts and crafts for the kids in our Messy Church tent and fantastic face painting by the ladies at Fizzy Tiger Facepainting! The 'Rainbow Raffle' had everyone excited with an amazing array of prizes and the 'biggest teddy in Uckfield' was won by a delighted little 5-year-old!

It was a truly spectacular day and we're so grateful to everyone who came along to support the event and enjoy this fun-filled family day out; as a result we're thrilled to announce that we raised in excess of £2000! We hope to make this an annual event and are already looking ahead to next year's Spring Festival which will be held on Monday 6th May 2024!

