Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
22 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Spring made an appearance at the Mannings Heath Horticultural Show, Horsham

Spring certainly arrived at the Mannings Heath Horticultural Show on Saturday March 25.

By Marion NedenContributor
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:59 BST
Village Hall
Village Hall
Village Hall

With the number of entries back to pre pandemic it was good to see the Village Hall looking full of spring flowers, plants, flower arrangements, cookery and photography entries.

Chair, Marion Neden commented that it was so lovely to see familiar faces as well as a lot of new ones who entered exhibits for the first time and many of those won prizes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were plenty of visitors who turned up to support the Society and enjoy the social atmosphere.

Most Popular
Daffodils
Daffodils
Daffodils

Mannings heath and District Horticultural Society is a very friendly and fun Society and holds two flower shows a year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The summer show will be on August 5.

They also hold a variety of talks, the next is Thursday April 13 when memberswill be welcoming Dr Mick Lynn who will be talking about Plants and Crime.

Doors open at 7.30pm for a 7.45pm start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Spring Fever, Flower Arrangement, Best in Show Award
Spring Fever, Flower Arrangement, Best in Show Award
Spring Fever, Flower Arrangement, Best in Show Award

All are welcome. For further details please see their website.

SpringPlantsCrime