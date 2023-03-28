Spring made an appearance at the Mannings Heath Horticultural Show, Horsham

With the number of entries back to pre pandemic it was good to see the Village Hall looking full of spring flowers, plants, flower arrangements, cookery and photography entries.
Chair, Marion Neden commented that it was so lovely to see familiar faces as well as a lot of new ones who entered exhibits for the first time and many of those won prizes.
There were plenty of visitors who turned up to support the Society and enjoy the social atmosphere.
Mannings heath and District Horticultural Society is a very friendly and fun Society and holds two flower shows a year.
The summer show will be on August 5.
They also hold a variety of talks, the next is Thursday April 13 when memberswill be welcoming Dr Mick Lynn who will be talking about Plants and Crime.
Doors open at 7.30pm for a 7.45pm start.
All are welcome. For further details please see their website.