Spring Show success for Ninfield Horticultural Show

A wet March and heavy rain on the last Friday of the month did not deter exhibitors for the Ninfield Horticultural Society Spring Show.

Some of the daffodil entries

The Society were very pleased to receive 283 class entries from 87 exhibitors (including 30 children) and the judges commented on the quality of exhibits. The daffodils, spring flowers, shrubs and flower arrangements made a beautiful display and visitors to the show were greeted by the wonderful fresh scent of spring flowers plus a display of pot plants, handicraft, baking, lego animals and hedgehogs.

The Society was pleased to welcome a number of first time exhibitors and hope that it will encourage new members and even more exhibitors for the Summer Show. The Societies next event is their Plant Market on Saturday 22nd April at the Memorial Hall.

This has become a very popular event, with a range of high quality plants donated by local residents and Society members as well as a range of very delicious home-made cakes.

2023 Spring show class winners: Brian Fryer, Ivan Luck, Robin Goldsmith, Carol Holland, Rose Franks, Jackie Moore, Paula smith, Veronica Sargent, Tracy Dixson, Diana Pilbeam, Katie Allen, Beryl Harmer, Nicky Walker, Mrs J Dixon, Helen Cunliffe, Sally Parry, Ray Noble, Jackie Langley, Primrose Slidel, Millie Holloway, Briony Joynes, Noah Joynes, Alana Bates, Hannah Joynes, Marion Davies, Jacqui Rutland, Jane Dommerson, Jo Halftide, Pat Calver, Gary Pharo, Annabelle Sargent, Donna Powell.