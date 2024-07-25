Spruce up your Crawley shop front with a £5,000 grant
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of the Shop Front and High Street Improvement Grant Scheme, eligible businesses in Crawley town centre and the neighbourhood parades can bid for grants of up to £5,000 to maintain and improve the external appearance of shop fronts or enhance frontline business operations. Applications can be made for shop front enhancements, minor building works, display equipment, lighting and decoration or payment system improvements. Up to four adjoining businesses can make a joint bid for a maximum of £20,000.
Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We have had very little interest in shop front grant applications since the scheme has been reopened so would strongly encourage eligible businesses to apply. The scheme is aimed at supporting the growth of local small and independent businesses in our town and is a fantastic way to improve the attractiveness of stores internally and externally, encouraging more customers through the doors.”
To be eligible to apply for a grant, businesses must:
-
be registered with HMRC and Companies House
-
pass due diligence checks undertaken by council officers
-
have a physical shop premises in Crawley
-
be a small independent business with a maximum of 50 employees
-
not be part of a regional, national or international chain or franchise
-
have security of tenure for the premises and provide evidence to prove this
-
not propose inappropriate physical shop front improvements if the premises is located in designated conservation areas
Applications that demonstrate they will result in the delivery of environmental benefits, for example a reduction in carbon emissions, will be afforded extra weighting during the evaluation process.
A due diligence and evaluation process will be undertaken on all applications. Grants offered are subject to meeting eligibility criteria, fulfilling the aims of the scheme and a subsidy control declaration.
To apply for a Shop Front and High Street grant, retailers will need to complete the application form, which can be found on the Shop Front and High Street Improvement Grant Scheme page of our website at crawley.gov.uk/shopfrontgrants. Businesses can contact the Economic Development team for further information or guidance with applications by emailing: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.