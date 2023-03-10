SQUIRE’S WASHINGTON CHRIS HELPS RAISE £4,000 FOR HOSPICE CARE

The manager at Squire’s Garden Centres Washington has led his colleagues to help raise £4,000 in aid of hospice care provider, Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care, all thorough playing football.

Above from left: Chris Dartnell, Centre Manager, Squire’s Washington with Tom Enser, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser, Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care.

Chris Dartnell’s five-a-side charity football initiative was aimed to bring colleagues together from Squire’s 16 centres located across Surrey, Sussex, Berkshire, North and West London, with players travelling close to Squire’s Group Office in Farnham, Surrey for the evening match held at David Lloyd Farnham Health Club.

A family-owned business, charitable activity is an important focus of Squire’s business, with each centre having a local Charity of the Year to support.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “Thank you to colleagues across all our centres as well as our suppliers, for their generous donations. Extra special thanks must go to Washington Centre Manager, Chris Dartnell, for coming up with the initial idea and working hard with centre teams to co-ordinate everything and make the event happen. Chris demonstrated great perseverance and leadership.

“A terrific amount was raised for a vital charity. It was heartening to see colleagues take the time to travel and come together, creating a really memorable event. Players enjoyed a little healthy competition and supporters were treated to an entertaining, if chilly, evening!”

Chris Dartnell, Centre Manager, Squire’s Washington, said: “I wanted to do something for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care, as the charity has an important connection with the Squire’s business and means a lot to many of my colleagues. The match was a brilliant opportunity to bring colleagues together and we had an amazing turnout of players and supporters.”

Tom Enser, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser, Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care, said: “This was a fantastic event arranged by the Squire’s team and saw incredible kindness of people giving their time as well as generosity from all those who donated to the event, including Squire’s colleagues and suppliers. Congratulations to Chris - and all who made the event happen - as well as the outstanding amount raised.”