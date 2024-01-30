St Barnabas Hospices and Martlets announce a merger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All three hospices will continue to operate under their existing names and identities but will be run by a group leadership team which will be put in place imminently.

This represents a significant milestone in the sector providing sustainable hospice care for the future. By combining the strengths and expertise of three hospices, the organisations hope to improve access to specialist palliative and end of life care, achieve greater efficiency, and ultimately benefit patients, families, staff and the wider communities.

Amanda Fadero, CEO, said of the merger: “We are excited about the possibilities and opportunities that this merger brings and look forward to continuing our shared mission of providing outstanding hospice care to those that need it. Together, we will build a stronger foundation for compassionate palliative and end of life care in our communities.”

CEO Amanda Fadero

About St Barnabas Hospices and Martlets