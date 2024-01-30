St Barnabas Hospices and Martlets announce a merger
All three hospices will continue to operate under their existing names and identities but will be run by a group leadership team which will be put in place imminently.
This represents a significant milestone in the sector providing sustainable hospice care for the future. By combining the strengths and expertise of three hospices, the organisations hope to improve access to specialist palliative and end of life care, achieve greater efficiency, and ultimately benefit patients, families, staff and the wider communities.
Amanda Fadero, CEO, said of the merger: “We are excited about the possibilities and opportunities that this merger brings and look forward to continuing our shared mission of providing outstanding hospice care to those that need it. Together, we will build a stronger foundation for compassionate palliative and end of life care in our communities.”
About St Barnabas Hospices and Martlets
St Barnabas House and Martlets are leading providers of hospice care across the Worthing and Brighton areas, with Chestnut Tree House covering Sussex and Southeast Hampshire. All are dedicated to delivering compassionate, specialist palliative and quality end of life care to patients and their families. The organisations share a commitment to excellence, and the merger reflects their joint dedication to enhancing the overall well-being of the communities they serve.