Southern Water supply issues: St Leonards and Hastings residents without water due to burst main - LIVE
Southern Water says it is working ‘around the clock’ to resolve the issue caused by a burst water main.
Key Events
- Southern Water reported yesterday afternoon that customers would likely lose their water supply.
- Staff have been 'working around the clock' to resolve the issue.
- Customers are expected to still be without water throughout the weekend.
Location of burst main revealed
The burst took place yesterday in a small area of woodland known as Keepers Wood, which is situated on land between Beauport Golf and Country Club and Kent Street, at the A21 near Sedlescombe.
The burst took place yesterday in a small area of woodland known as Keepers Wood, which is situated on land between Beauport Golf and Country Club and Kent Street, at the A21 near Sedlescombe.
Queues at bottled water stations
Huge queues are building at bottled water stations as Southern Water warns people to ‘be aware of traffic and waiting times’.
School closures
Some schools in St Leonards have told children to stay at home amid the water supply issues.
Among those closed are: West St Leonards Primary Academy, Churchwood Primary and St Paul’s C of E Academy.
St Leonards Academy is unaffected and open today, as is Robsack Wood Primary, St Leonards CEP Academy, in Collinswood Drive, and Silverdale Primary.
Video shows location of burst water main
Southern Water has released a video showing just how remote the location of the burst main is.
St Leonards-on-Sea & Hastings Burst Location
Water tanker spotted
A water tanker has been spotted in Essenden Road.
'Disrupted into Sunday'
A text from Southern Water to customers reads: “Our teams have been working through the night to get the site ready to make repairs today, which means you will experience no water from this morning.
“It is likely your supply will be disrupted into Sunday.
“We are delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers on our Priority Services Register. Bottled water stations are open at Asda, Battle Rd, TN37 7AA Tesco, Church Wood Dr, TN38 9RB & Sea Road, TN38 0AG. Please check our website for updates.”
Burst water main located
The burst water main has been located in an area of ‘dense woodland’.
Staff at Southern Water have reportedly worked through the night to get machinery and equipment ready to start making the repair today.
Supply likely to be 'disrupted into Sunday'
Southern Water said its teams are ‘working around-the-clock’ to fix supply issues in St Leonards and Hastings following a burst water main – but disruption could continue into the weekend. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/southern-water-st-leonards-and-hastings-water-supply-issues-could-continue-into-the-weekend-4614983
Bottled water stations are open
Bottled water stations are open at the following locations:
- Asda, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 7AA
- Tesco - Church Wood Dr, St Leonards, Hastings, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN38 9RB
- Sea Road, Hastings, TN38 OAG
A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We are continuing to deliver bottled water to our vulnerable customers on our Priority Services Register.
“Our helpline number for vulnerable customers needing access to bottled water as a priority, or for other customer queries relating to the supply interruption, is 0330 303 0368.”
