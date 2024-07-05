St Leonards: Angry tenants say they are 'living in a complete nightmare' as they stage protest against housing association
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tenants from the Four Courts tower blocks in Stonehouse Drive say they are ‘living in a complete nightmare’ due to damp, mould and disrepair in their homes.
The protestors, who held the demonstration on Tuesday (July 2), called for Southing Housing’s CEO Paul Hackett to meet them face-to-face.
They added they have to endure ongoing problems with repairs and maintenance of their homes.
Cllr Phil Scott, who represents Hollington on the borough council, attended the protest.
He said: “The problem seems to be that as the organisation (Southern Housing) gets bigger they lose effective communication with their residents and it’s got worse since Southern Housing took over.”
Tenant Andrea Cowhig said: “I would like Paul Hackett, the CEO of Southern Housing, to stand up and have a face-to-face meeting with tenants.
"Myself and my mum were moved to our current property just over five years ago but due to damp, mould and disrepair that has been ignored and mishandled by Southern Housing, we are living in a complete nightmare.
“On top of that myself and my mum have disabilities. My mum has COPD, which has been made worse by the damp and mould.”
Gemma Harman said: “Bed bugs have been a common problem in all four blocks.
“You ring Southern Housing, they tell you to pay for it yourself. Why should we? It's Southern Housing’s responsibility. It's appalling how we have all been treated and we are paying service charges for what exactly?”
A Southern Housing spokesperson said: “Southern Housing has committed to investing £9.2 billion in our existing homes over the next 30 years and Hastings residents are already starting to benefit from this.
“We’re doing this because our own residents have told us this is what they want, what is needed, and we’ve listened and acted on this already.
“Alongside this investment, we have a new Damp and Mould team in place to specifically tackle this issue. We’ve invested a further £1.2 million for additional staffing resources for our repairs teams, including extra surveyors and resident liaison officers.
“We’re also reviewing our repairs process end-to-end to drive through improvements in efficiency, effectiveness and speed for residents.
“We want to engage and be open and transparent with our residents. It’s why our executive team, including our chief executive Paul Hackett, held an open meeting with residents in April to hear their concerns and explain the action we’ve been taking. This virtual meeting gave thousands of our residents the opportunity to attend.
“During the meeting, we promised to undertake a series of actions, particularly visiting residents who reported issues and required repairs in their homes. We've completed a quarter of those raised already with the remainder planned for completion over the coming weeks.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.