St Leonards based Sussex wine tour company triumphs at regional tourism awards

English wine tour provider in South East England, Vine + Country Wine Tours, won Experience of the Year 2022 at the prestigious Beautiful South Tourism Awards, celebrating excellence across the tourism and hospitality industry in South East England.

Owners of Vine + Country Wine Tours, Steph and Jamie collected the award from award sponsor, Beyonk during a ceremony at the stunning Grand Hotel Brighton on December 13.

Vine + Country, based in St Leonards, offers bespoke vineyard tours, dining experiences and wine tasting in Sussex and Kent where not only is the day about the fantastic wine that is being produced in the area but also a celebration of the food that our corner of the world does so well.

Vine + Country are your hosts and local guides as well as the chef’s serving up a banquet to showcase local seasonal ingredients on site at the vineyards.

Jamie & Steph of Vine + Country Wine Tours, win GOLD for Experience of the Year

"We're ecstatic and overwhelmed to have won GOLD for Experience of the Year at the Beautiful South Tourism Awards 2022/23! We followed our passion and vision five years ago to create Vine + Country Wine Tours and to be recognised amongst some of the best tourism businesses in the South East is an honour.

"We are so very proud to represent this beautiful area of the country that we both love and want to share, and to be named Experience of the Year for a third time is an absolute honour - we can't wait to attend the national Visit England awards next year and, in the meantime, continue to welcome many more visitors to our fabulous tours to experience the best flavours and hidden gems here in the wonderful South East.”

