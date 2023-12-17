St Leonards fire: crews called to incident at residential property
There was a fire at a property in St Leonards-on-Sea on sea early this morning (Sunday, December 17), East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.
ESFRS said they were called to Newhaven Walk at 5.26am ‘to reports of a fire at a residential property’.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Four appliances attended, with support of the aerial ladder platform and crews used breathing apparatus to put the fire out, which was located in the second floor bedroom. One male was passed into the care of the ambulance service.”