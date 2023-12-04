St Leonards fire: 'Home safety visits' carried out as incident investigated
Multiple fire crews were called to a fire at a ‘domestic property’ in West Hill Road at 7.15am today (Monday, December 4).
“Four fire engines were called to the incident, crews dealt with the fire quickly and the incident was scaled down to two fire engines,” a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
"Crews used four breathing apparatus, one main jet and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire. Thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hotspots.
“Crews undertook a quick strike in the local area offering fire safety advice and home safety visits to local residents.”
The fire service said ‘there were no casualties reported’, adding: “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”