St. Leonards man completes seafront walk in aid of Mind
Daniel Randall Nason, 48, of Alexandra Road St Leonards has raised over £200 for the mental health charity Mind, after organising a sponsored walk.
Although he has both restricted mobility and a learning disability, Daniel decided to walk from Hastings Pier to the Royal Victoria Hotel in St Leonards and back again, collecting £214.50 in sponsorship.
Daniel who also volunteers at the Mind charity shop in Bexhill commented: “I wanted to raise some money for Mind to support the important work that they do helping people with their mental health.
"After talking to people in the shop I decided that a sponsored walk was the best way to do it. I thought it might be a bit tough on my legs but I did it and raised over £200. I’d like to thank everyone who sponsored me”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.