St. Leonards man completes seafront walk in aid of Mind

By Darren Johnson
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2024, 13:37 BST
Daniel Randall-Nason begins his sponsored walk on Hastings Pier.
Daniel Randall Nason, 48, of Alexandra Road St Leonards has raised over £200 for the mental health charity Mind, after organising a sponsored walk.

Although he has both restricted mobility and a learning disability, Daniel decided to walk from Hastings Pier to the Royal Victoria Hotel in St Leonards and back again, collecting £214.50 in sponsorship.

Daniel who also volunteers at the Mind charity shop in Bexhill commented: “I wanted to raise some money for Mind to support the important work that they do helping people with their mental health.

"After talking to people in the shop I decided that a sponsored walk was the best way to do it. I thought it might be a bit tough on my legs but I did it and raised over £200. I’d like to thank everyone who sponsored me”

