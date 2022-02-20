St Leonards man taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ due to A21 collision

The A21 between John’s Cross and the Ridge Hastings Road remains closed both ways today (Sunday, February 20) following an overnight incident.

Sussex Police confirmed emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the A21 at Ebdens Hill, St Leonards, at around 11.40pm on Saturday (February 19).

A police spokesperson said, “The driver – a 23-year-old local man and the only occupant of the vehicle – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

A21 collision update SUS-220220-115445001

Police closed the road in both directions and it has now been handed over to Highways England.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. If you witnessed anything which could help with the investigation, or have relevant dash cam footage, contact [email protected], quoting Op Hook.