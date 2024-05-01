St Leonards on Sea export champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recognised for a historic first in its industry in 2017 Focus SB became the only British and European manufacturer to gain factory accreditation to supply and sell wiring accessories directly from Europe to mainland China, achieving a full licence for all of its products. Mr Stevens, Focus SB’s MD was then one of the first to be invited by the DBT to join the Export Champions’ programme which launched in 2019.

Mr Stevens commented: “Delighted to accept the invitation to continue the good work for the DBT as Export Champion and honoured to be one of a few select companies to have two representatives from the same company with Duncan Ray's acceptance as Export Champion this year.”

In April 2023 Focus SB notably won a first ever King’s Awards for Enterprise for International Trade with HRH The Princess Royal visiting the company’s metal component manufacturing and finishing production facilities in St Leonards on Sea and presenting the crystal engraved winner trophy to Mr Stevens, meeting employees and apprentices, and unveiling a commemorative plaque manufactured by the company in-house.

Focus SB Head of Strategic Partnerships, Duncan Ray accepts DBT Export Champion role 2024/25

The DBT’s Export Champions’ programme highlights inspirational exporters who are willing to share their stories and support other SMEs aspiring to trade overseas. Mr Stevens attended and contributed to a Smarter Regulation Roundtable in Whitehall at the invitation of the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) Minister Lord Dominic Johnson with other selected SMEs in February, and then in March spoke at an event organised by East Sussex Lieutenancy with The King’s Awards for Enterprise team, followed by attending an invite-only event organised by the Staffordshire Chambers’ of Commerce, hosted by British Chambers’ of Commerce Director General, Shevaun Haviland with speaker the Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds. Mr Stevens has recently been invited to speak at a virtual DBT King’s Awards event in June.

Also actively attending events, last May saw Mr Duncan Ray speak at a Federation of Small Businesses International Trade Conference, hosted by the local Hastings and Rye Conservative MP Mrs Sally-Ann Hart, who first visited the Focus SB factory in August 2021. Last June the company exhibited at the 10th anniversary of the influential Design Shanghai event featuring over 600 brands. In July, Mr Ray attended a SussExport event at Wilton Park, an event showcasing the Sussex export business growth story with workshops hosted by the Department for Business and Trade and has several speaking engagements in 2024. View 2023 Export Champion news.

Focus SB is an experienced exporter to the Middle East, Africa and Asia and has a dedicated commercial manager based in the UK for all global enquiries.