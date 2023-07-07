NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

St Peter and St James Hospice Host Mims Davies MP at their Biz Quiz Evening

MP for Mid Sussex Mims Davies joined local businesses such as Colemans Solicitors for an evening of quiz fun last week at St Peter and St James Hospice.
By Helen BrownContributor
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:09 BST

The hospice has recently launched the quarterly quiz to engage with and support local businesses, and to spread awareness about the care it provides in the area.

Unfortunately, Mims’ team didn’t win on the night, sponsors for the evening Colemans Solicitors were the victors this time but fun was had by all whilst raising funds to care for people living with life limiting illness and their loved ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If your business would like to participate for the next event register your interest with Rebecca Stevens at [email protected]

Mims and her team with Hospice staffMims and her team with Hospice staff
Mims and her team with Hospice staff