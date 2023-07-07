St Peter and St James Hospice Host Mims Davies MP at their Biz Quiz Evening

MP for Mid Sussex Mims Davies joined local businesses such as Colemans Solicitors for an evening of quiz fun last week at St Peter and St James Hospice.

The hospice has recently launched the quarterly quiz to engage with and support local businesses, and to spread awareness about the care it provides in the area.

Unfortunately, Mims’ team didn’t win on the night, sponsors for the evening Colemans Solicitors were the victors this time but fun was had by all whilst raising funds to care for people living with life limiting illness and their loved ones.

If your business would like to participate for the next event register your interest with Rebecca Stevens at [email protected]