St Wilfrid’s Hospice celebrates Starlight Stroll success

More than 700 people gathered at The Italian Gardens to lay a lantern and remember a loved one as part of the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Starlight Stroll on Saturday (9th September).

It was an unforgettable evening for participants who completed the five-mile sponsored walk along Eastbourne Prom under the stars on the hottest night of the year. So far, the event has raised more than £43,000, with money still coming in.

The walk started and finished at Princes Park, with a stop halfway at The Italian Gardens by Holywell, where people could place a decorated lantern and spend a moment reflecting.

Ellie Martin took part and said: ‘Starlight Stroll was such a touching event and the St Wilfrid’s team made it so special. The atmosphere at The Italian Gardens was really lovely. It looked beautiful with a sea of lanterns all lit up with tea lights and soft music playing in the background. It was wonderful to have a moment remembering people I have lost. This was the first year I’ve taken part, but I’ll definitely be back next year.’

Families walked together at Starlight Stroll

Senior Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Beth Hillier, said: ‘It was wonderful to see so many people walking along the prom, all reminiscing about their lost loved ones. Fortunately, the hot weather didn’t deter our walkers. I’d like to thank Clarke Roofing for sponsoring the event, as well as all our volunteers who made the event possible. Next year is our 10-year anniversary so we’re hoping it will be bigger and better than ever.’