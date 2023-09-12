BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

St Wilfrid’s Hospice celebrates Starlight Stroll success

More than 700 people gathered at The Italian Gardens to lay a lantern and remember a loved one as part of the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Starlight Stroll on Saturday (9th September).
By Jenny GriffithsContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was an unforgettable evening for participants who completed the five-mile sponsored walk along Eastbourne Prom under the stars on the hottest night of the year. So far, the event has raised more than £43,000, with money still coming in.

The walk started and finished at Princes Park, with a stop halfway at The Italian Gardens by Holywell, where people could place a decorated lantern and spend a moment reflecting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ellie Martin took part and said: ‘Starlight Stroll was such a touching event and the St Wilfrid’s team made it so special. The atmosphere at The Italian Gardens was really lovely. It looked beautiful with a sea of lanterns all lit up with tea lights and soft music playing in the background. It was wonderful to have a moment remembering people I have lost. This was the first year I’ve taken part, but I’ll definitely be back next year.’

Most Popular
Families walked together at Starlight StrollFamilies walked together at Starlight Stroll
Families walked together at Starlight Stroll

Senior Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Beth Hillier, said: ‘It was wonderful to see so many people walking along the prom, all reminiscing about their lost loved ones. Fortunately, the hot weather didn’t deter our walkers. I’d like to thank Clarke Roofing for sponsoring the event, as well as all our volunteers who made the event possible. Next year is our 10-year anniversary so we’re hoping it will be bigger and better than ever.’

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses. Support is offered at the hospice, in patients’ own home and in care homes. Over 70% of the funds to provide these services comes from voluntary donations.

Related topics:Seaford