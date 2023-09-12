St Wilfrid’s Hospice celebrates Starlight Stroll success
It was an unforgettable evening for participants who completed the five-mile sponsored walk along Eastbourne Prom under the stars on the hottest night of the year. So far, the event has raised more than £43,000, with money still coming in.
The walk started and finished at Princes Park, with a stop halfway at The Italian Gardens by Holywell, where people could place a decorated lantern and spend a moment reflecting.
Ellie Martin took part and said: ‘Starlight Stroll was such a touching event and the St Wilfrid’s team made it so special. The atmosphere at The Italian Gardens was really lovely. It looked beautiful with a sea of lanterns all lit up with tea lights and soft music playing in the background. It was wonderful to have a moment remembering people I have lost. This was the first year I’ve taken part, but I’ll definitely be back next year.’
Senior Events Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Beth Hillier, said: ‘It was wonderful to see so many people walking along the prom, all reminiscing about their lost loved ones. Fortunately, the hot weather didn’t deter our walkers. I’d like to thank Clarke Roofing for sponsoring the event, as well as all our volunteers who made the event possible. Next year is our 10-year anniversary so we’re hoping it will be bigger and better than ever.’
St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses. Support is offered at the hospice, in patients’ own home and in care homes. Over 70% of the funds to provide these services comes from voluntary donations.