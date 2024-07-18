St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester launches its summer fundraising appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Wilfrid's Hospice in Chichester shares the story of Georgie and her family, and the expert, compassionate care they received at St Wilfrid's.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Georgie met her husband, Chris, in January 2019, it was one of the happiest days of her life. What she didn’t expect is that by January 2022, just before her 22nd birthday, she would notice a small line inside her mouth, which would be the start her cancer journey.

Georgie very bravely shared her story in her own words, and died surrounded by her loved ones later on in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was in January 2022, just before my 22nd birthday when I noticed a little line on the inside of my mouth. Between February and September, I went to three different dentists, who all thought it was just a bruise.

Georgie and Chris at their wedding celebration in the Hospice Chapel

By September 2022, it had grown quite thick. I saw a fourth dentist who sent me to a GP for full health checks; they all came back fine. The GP said “There’s nothing wrong with you. You know, you’re 22. Fit and healthy.” It wasn’t until October 2022 that they confirmed it was Melanoma cancer in my mouth”.

During Georgie’s care at the Hospice, she married Chris and had a wedding celebration at the Hospice, and the Community Team made it possible for her to spend as much time at home as she could.

“The care for our wellbeing has transformed us, my pain management is under control and at a comfortable pace. I even have a portable emergency care kit so I can go out. Chris has been trained by the nurses on how to administer pain relief for me, and he is brilliant at it, after several practices on an orange!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula, Georgie’s Mum, very bravely shared her experience of St Wilfrid’s care.

Georgie staying positive during her treatment

“We get care every day just from anybody we walk past, that just touches you on the shoulder and says good morning in a really positive way. And how are you today?

I just thought a hospice was somewhere that you come to die, that you’re on your last legs and you come to die here. I didn’t realise the amount of care that is given up to that point. And that can last months, not just weeks”.

20% of local people in the St Wilfrid’s catchment area are living will a life-limiting illness*, and thanks to donations from the local community, we are able to raise the £9million per year it costs to run our services; only a small percentage of which is covered by the NHS and government funding. Hospices across the UK are currently facing the worst funding crisis in two decades*, and we have never needed the support of the local community more than we do now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• £12 could pay for daily clinical nursing supplies for the Hospice Community Team• £25 could help fund a bereavement support session for a patient’s loved one• £42 could support a visit from the Hospice Community Team, caring for patients in their own homes

“If you are able, please could you donate to help local people like me and Chris; when our world turned upside down we fell into the supportive arms of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. We know that your support makes a huge difference. With best wishes, Georgie”.

Donations can be made on the St Wilfrid’s website: stwh.co.uk/summer-appeal

*sources:1. Local Insight Profile on St Wilfrid’s Hospice Catchment Area 2021.2. https://www.theguardian.com/society/article/2024/jul/16/fifth-of-uk-hospices-cutting-services-amid-funding-crisis-finds-report