St Wilfrid’s Hospice holds annual remembrance service at Chichester Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The service invited local people to come together and remember loved ones, with traditional carols by the Cathedral Voluntary Choir and readings from Hospice staff.

The memory cards filled in by attendees and local residents were displayed behind the choir during the service, and have been taken back to the hospice Chapel to be displayed over the Christmas season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a reflective, yet uplifting service providing an opportunity for comfort and quiet contemplation.

The Cathedral Voluntary Choir

This year, Jacqui Houghton-le-Chapple and her family lit the first candle in memory of her late husband, Malcolm. Malcolm was cared for at St Wilfrid’s this year and thanks to the expert and compassionate care he received, he was able to peacefully die at home surrounded by his family.

In our Christmas Appeal, Jacqui said: “I hope this Christmas people will open their hearts and give the gift of giving, because the care at St Wilfrid’s goes far beyond Christmas, and nothing can take place of cherished memories, love, care and support in these tough times”.

To make a donation in support of the St Wilfrid’s Hospice Christmas Appeal, visit stwh.co.uk/christmas-appeal

***

Light up a Life at Chichester Cathedral

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building. They provide tailored end-of-life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.

Their vital services are all provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors. Only a small percentage of the costs are currently met by the NHS and they rely on the community to fund the remainder, which totals over £9million each year. You can find out more information at www.stwh.co.uk or by calling 01243 775302.