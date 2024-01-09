St Wilfrid’s Hospice sets Eastbourne a 50:50 fundraising challenge

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is setting Eastbourne residents a fundraising challenge for the New Year – raise as much as you can with £50, in 50 days.

The local hospice has launched the 50:50 Challenge to raise much-needed funds for its essential work, providing skilled and compassionate care for those with life-limiting illnesses.

The challenge, which is sponsored by PRG Marketing Communications, runs from February 5-March 26, 2024.

People taking part will be loaned a crisp £50 note. It is then up to them, and their team, to turn that into as much money as possible in 50 days.

You could use the £50 to buy cake ingredients and have a cake sale, or buy some car-wash equipment and offer staff car cleans for a fee.

Other suggestions include a gameathon, raffle or coffee morning.

The team which has made the most money after the 50 days will be presented with a special winner’s trophy by the hospice’s mascot, Wilfie Bear.

“We look forward to seeing what amazing ideas fundraisers come up with this year,” said Colin Twomey, St Wilfrid’s Hospice CEO.

“As a charity, we rely on our community to provide around 70 per cent of our income – and the patch we serve covers a huge 230,000 people in East Sussex.

“We are hugely grateful for to the public for their generosity. It makes an incredible difference to the work we do, caring for people with life-limiting illnesses.”

Teams will have access to the leaderboard and an exclusive Facebook group throughout the challenge, so you can keep an eye on how each team is doing – to spur you on.

Last year Gibbs & Dandy turned £20 into an incredible £500. They bought golf balls and prizes and charged customers £1 to putt three balls in the middle aisle of the shop. Anyone who got the ball into the hole spun the wheel of fortune to receive either an immediate small prize or entry into a raffle for a digital radio.