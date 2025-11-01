Stacey Dooley stars in smash-hit supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story

For the first time ever we’ve got a real-life couple at the heart of the smash-hit supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story with Kevin Clifton as Sam and Stacey Dooley as Jenny.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman, it plays The Hawth in Crawley from November 3-8; and Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from November 10-15.

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as Stacey says, the magic and the beauty of the play is that you will love it just as much if you are watching it for the second time knowing what you know than you did when you watched it for the first time with every moment a new discovery

“It has been called a modern classic and I would go along with that. When I watched it for the first time I really enjoyed it but I absolutely didn't anticipate the ending. When you find out, everything becomes clear but we get people at the stage door saying that they're coming along for the fourth time or the fifth time and they love it just as much.

“And I think part of the fun for a lot of people is the unexpected casting.”

In that category Stacey certainly includes herself: “They have often brought in people that you would not immediately assume, and then sometimes people assume that you're just given the gig but you're not. You have to audition like anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And for me it really was unknown territory. I'd never done a play before. I've never done it professionally but I've always flirted with the idea of trying my hand at it. And when the opportunity came up, I just thought I'd be daft not to give it a go.”

Stacey played Jenny in the West End last year in her acting debut: “I loved the experience and I loved the play and when I got the chance to go on tour with it with Kev as well, it was a bit of a no-brainer. This sounds a bit earnest and I don't want to sound like that but I think when you've been making documentaries for 18 years as I have, then there are maybe parallels because you're trying to convey a story with each. I do think there is a little bit of an overlap.

“I have really enjoyed doing it, and it would be disingenuous to say that I wouldn't want to do more of it. I'd love to get the chance to do something else and have another shot at it. I'm really pleased that I started in theatre because theatre is such hard graft and such a level of discipline. Maybe I might try to do something on screen. Who knows but I've always been a bit opportunistic. I've always thought that you just take the chances that you come your way and maybe try not to plan too far ahead.”

And of course it's great to work with Kevin: “We have not worked together for seven years since strictly in 2018. I think we have always fancied finding something else that we can do together. He took me to see this play when I was pregnant. It's funny how things work out. Sometimes things just happen and really with us touring this, it was a question of now or never. We have got a little daughter who is two and who turns three in January so we could only really actually do this at this moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the character of Jenny: “I love her heart. Jenny is a girl on the edge. She experiences such a range of different emotions and goes through so many different things from self-doubt to hesitation to a sense of clarity. She is all over the shop!”

As for working with Kevin: “I try to see Sam but of course I know it's Kevin. We know each other inside out. He has seen me give birth! We've seen everything there is to see but it's great because I think it means that we have a short hand together and there is a closeness. When I did it in the West End obviously it wasn't with my parnter and it was great but I think with Kev, there is a closeness. We thought we were going to maybe feel a bit daft and a bit giggly when we started rehearsals but we really didn't. It felt comfortable right from the start.”