Staff at Stone Cross care home complete dementia training

All staff at Barchester’s Sycamore Grove Care Home care home, in Stone Cross, are delighted to have completed their dementia training.

By Laurence AmstadContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:03 BST
Pictured Lorraine Andrews and Maria Meredith George (Dementia Champion)Pictured Lorraine Andrews and Maria Meredith George (Dementia Champion)
Pictured Lorraine Andrews and Maria Meredith George (Dementia Champion)

All Barchester staff are supported to complete specially developed Dementia Training which includes Person Centred Approaches, Supporting Distress Reactions and Effective Communication to name a few.

The staff are also supported by the Dementia Care team with various bespoke training sessions to support the needs of the staff, residents and individual care home or service. All staff members are able to support residents living with dementia, and to spot the signs of residents who might not yet have a formal diagnosis.

General Manager, Heather Nwansi said: “We’re all extremely happy to have completed our training, it is so important to be able to support all of our residents no matter what their needs. For those staff who had already received the training, it was great to have the opportunity to reflect on this and also to be supported to further understand new ways to care for our residents.”

Maria Meredith George, staff member at Sycamore Grove said: “We will have a number of our residents either have a diagnosis of dementia or may have symptoms of possibly living with dementia so it is really important to be able to spot the signs and to support them as their needs change. I am delighted to be named one of the Dementia Champions here at Sycamore Grove which means I can support new members of staff as they come on board to make sure all of our residents have consistent care.”

Related topics:Stone Cross