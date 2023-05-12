Staff at Stone Cross care home complete dementia training

Pictured Lorraine Andrews and Maria Meredith George (Dementia Champion)

All Barchester staff are supported to complete specially developed Dementia Training which includes Person Centred Approaches, Supporting Distress Reactions and Effective Communication to name a few.

The staff are also supported by the Dementia Care team with various bespoke training sessions to support the needs of the staff, residents and individual care home or service. All staff members are able to support residents living with dementia, and to spot the signs of residents who might not yet have a formal diagnosis.

General Manager, Heather Nwansi said: “We’re all extremely happy to have completed our training, it is so important to be able to support all of our residents no matter what their needs. For those staff who had already received the training, it was great to have the opportunity to reflect on this and also to be supported to further understand new ways to care for our residents.”