Staff surge at mushrooming Sussex brewery

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2024, 08:46 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 08:50 BST
A Sussex brewery is busy taking on new staff in an effort to keep up with rising demand for its craft ales.

Ed Stubbs has joined Three Acre Brewery, near Heathfield, as Assistant Brewer and the team are on the lookout to increase the salesforce with a vacancy for an extra sales executive.

The new recruit grew up in Sussex and says he has a natural taste for the countryside. He began working on the county’s vineyards before taking a sideways step into craft beer.

Gaining experience in the capital, at East London Brewing, Mondo and Beavetown, he’s delighted that his journey has led him back home to Sussex.

Ed Stubbs joins the growing team at Three Acre Brewery in East Sussex.

“I am so excited to be starting my next chapter, crafting my skills as a brewer and teaming up with the guys at Three Acre”, he says. “They are creating some of the finest and most exciting beers the market has to offer today.”

His favourite tipple? “It has to be Three Acre’s rich, dark Christmas Old Ale”, he admits. “It’s a festive winter warmer, packed with malt flavour and notes of toffee... because who doesn’t love Christmas?’’

Welcoming Ed to the family, Head Brewer Jamie Newton said: “Ed brings a lot of experience, new ideas and is full of energy and enthusiasm which is the perfect combination as we work flat-out to meet ever-increasing demand for our beers.”

