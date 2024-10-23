Stage classic An Inspector Calls heads to Eastbourne on tour

Stephen Daldry revives his production of An Inspector Calls for a date at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne from Tuesday to Saturday, November 12-16.

He was first asked to direct An Inspector Calls for the York Theatre in 1989, in a previous production. He admits he wasn’t sure about it.

“It was pretty much a staple of amateur theatre companies at the time. It took some time of researching Priestley, where he wrote it, why he wrote it, where it was first performed, how it was first performed, before I realised that it was much more of a radical piece than it had become known as.

“JB himself was a little uninspired by the original London production in 1946. It had originally been done in two theatres in Moscow, and those productions were quite radical. So I tried to bring it back to his radical roots and tried to do production which I thought JB might be more interested in.

“Sadly I never met JB, but I was lucky enough to meet Jacquetta Hawkes, who was his wife and a very famous archaeologist. I went to see her and talked her through this production and got her blessing. I did say to her at the time I'm trying to do a production which reveals the play as it was meant to be written and do tell me if you think I've gone off beam. And she loved it.

“Tom Priestley, his son, was involved in this production from the very early days. Tom was a great friend to the show and to me. We talked him through it almost every time, in terms of casting, and Tom would always come and see how it was doing. I felt incredibly supported by Tom. But it was because Jacquetta supported the production, I think that I carried on.”

This production has toured almost every year since 1992.

“It was originally programmed for quite a short run at the National and then they had a tour booked. I think there was a certain nervousness at the National about what I was doing. We had some leading actors of the day in the show, Barbara Leigh-Hunt and Richard Pasco, for example, who were not to be revealed straightaway. And there were cobbles, and there was rain, and it was quite – it is still quite – a demanding show for the actors.

“I think there was a nervousness about a radical reworking of a classic. But in the end, it all worked fine. And then it just carried on. We transferred it and transferred it again. I can't remember off the top of my head how many West End theatres we've been in, but quite a few.”

There have been remarkably few changes since then: “It's pretty much the same production as it was when we opened at the National. It's interesting to watch a production that you did all those years ago, that's almost exactly the same production, of a young director grappling with this play. I'm not sure now if I would have done quite the same production or been as bold as I was in my late twenties. I'm 64 now, so it's a long time ago. It’s a work from a younger version of yourself.”