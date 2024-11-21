Stage Door theatre company back in business with The Addams Family Musical

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s comeback time for Stage Door theatre company who are putting on The Addams Family Musical from November 27-30 at the Windmill Entertainment Centre, Littlehampton.

Shannon Glenister is making her debut as director, just as she should have done when they first tried to stage the play last year.

“We had started rehearsals but then The Harvester burned down. We carried on rehearsing for a while but once we realised that the theatre was not going to be back we decided to postpone it until the following year. We had to pause our rehearsals until now so this has been a long time coming.

“I've been with Stage Door for 13 years and my assistant director Emily-Rose has also been with the company for 13 years. We were the younger generation in the company and we're really excited now to get the opportunity to take the next step and direct the big end of year show. It has been a quiet couple of years for the company after Covid and all that was happening. This show last year was meant to be our big comeback show and put us back on the market. Now we're hoping that's what it's going to do this year.”

The Addams Family was very recently staged by HAODS in Horsham, and Shannon took the chance to go and see it there: “It was brilliant. It was absolutely fantastic. We got some really nice ideas from it. They have got a much bigger budget than we've got. We've got quite a small budget especially as it has been a tough couple of years so we have been a lot tighter in what we can spend but it was a great show and we also came away glad that we're doing some things in different ways.”

The Addams Family is something that Shannon has always loved: “My dad used to call me Cousin It when I was younger because I had long hair and because I was obsessed with the show. I grew up watching it. I used to watch it with my dad. As I was growing up there was always music in our family. Not so much musicals until I was a bit older. But my dad plays the guitar and we used to sit around and sing all the time. It just really brings you together and that's something that I love about Stage Door. Music is something that brings you together and I think it's the same with the theatre groups. I know it sounds a cliche but you really do become a family in the company.”

As for the show: “We are getting there. We've got some members that have never performed on the stage before. We got a mix of adults and children and some of the adults brought their children along and then decided that they wanted to be part of the company too.

“The show is really a love story between Wednesday and Lucas. They are polar opposites to each other and their families are completely different but in the end they get along.

“I've been assistant director For Stage door before but this is my debut as director. My passion for theatre has been huge for years. I've always loved performing. My life has had quite a lot of turmoil and it's been quite stressful but Stage Door has always been my release, and to be able to work my way up and finally get the chance to direct the big Christmas show, as we call it, the end of year show, is amazing.”