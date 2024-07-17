Stagecoach join forces with Worthing Community Chest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach South and Worthing Community Chest have joined forces to enrich the local community. Worthing Community Chest is a local charity that supports projects and activities in Worthing that work to enrich the local community and residents by awarding small grants to groups and clubs, events and other good causes around Worthing.

The year-long partnership sees Stagecoach South donating £2500 to the organisation which will use the funding to boost small grants for groups with inspirational ideas to enrich the Worthing Community.

Both organisations are committed to enriching the local community and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Stagecoach South and Worthing Community Chest share a focus on four SDGs:

Reduced Inequalities (Goal 10)

Sustainable Cities and Communities (Goal 11)

Climate Action (Goal 13)

Stacey Churton, Marketing Manager for Stagecoach South said “We are thrilled to be able to back Worthing Community Chest in supporting the local groups improve the areas they live and work in. We both share a passion for enriching the local community and this partnership will unlock further funding for ten positive community enrichment events or initiatives.

"Stagecoach wants to be a force for good within the communities we serve, creating social inclusion, preventing loneliness and allowing people to thrive in the areas we connect.”

Vicky Vaughan, Partnerships and Strategy at Worthing Community Chest, says: "We are delighted to partner with Stagecoach South. This generous donation will boost grants for small groups and projects, creating a sense of community, promoting social inclusion, and enhancing the well-being of Worthing's residents.

"By aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we aim to reduce inequalities, create sustainable communities, and take climate action. Together, we are maximising our impact towards enriching communities, creating a Better Worthing and a Better World."