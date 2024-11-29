Stagecoach South announces Christmas bus service schedule for Chichester & Bognor Regis

Stagecoach South is pleased to announce the bus service schedule for Chichester and Bognor Regis over the festive season. Adjustments to the usual timetable will ensure customers can easily plan their journeys during Christmas and New Year, whether they’re traveling to family gatherings or festive events.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas and New Year Holiday Service Schedule:

Sunday Service

Sunday, December 22 & 29: Normal Sunday service will operate across Chichester and Bognor Regis.

Stagecoach South Christmas Bus

Saturday Service

Monday, 23 December; Thursday, 27 December; Friday, 28 December; and Sunday, 30 December: Saturday service will operate.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, 24 December & Tuesday, 31 December: A Saturday service will run with an early finish.

Stagecoach South Christmas Bus

No Service Days

Christmas Day (25 December): No bus services will operate.New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): No bus services will operate, except for route 69, which will run a normal service.

Boxing Day Service

Thursday, 26 December: A special service will operate on route 700 only between Chichester and Littlehampton (every 30 minutes), with route 69 running its normal service.

Standard Services

Tuesday, 2 January & Wednesday, 3 January 2025: Normal non-schoolday services will resume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note: The U7 service will not run on December 23, 24, 27, 30, and 31. Non-semester timetables will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2025, with the regular semester timetable resuming on Monday, 6 January 2025.

Last Bus Times for December 24 & 31:

Service 51: Last buses at 20:25 from Chichester to Selsey & 21:10 from Selsey to ChichesterService 52/53: Last bus at 20:15 from Chichester to Witterings & ChichesterService 55: Last buses at 20:40 from Chichester to Tangmere & 21:10 from Tangmere to ChichesterService 60: Last buses at 19:15 from Chichester to Midhurst & 20:07 from Midhurst to ChichesterService 500: Last buses at 20:20 from Chichester to Littlehampton & 21:05 from Littlehampton to ChichesterService 600: Last buses at 20:13 from Chichester to Bognor Regis & 20:15 from Bognor Regis to ChichesterService 700: Last buses eastbound at 19:30 from Chichester to Littlehampton & 20:10 from Chichester to Yapton. Last buses westbound at 20:20 from Yapton to Chichester & 20:35 from Littlehampton to Chichester

£2 Fare Cap for Single Journeys

As part of the government’s Bus Fare Cap Scheme, all single journeys are capped at £2 through the end of December. This makes it even easier and more affordable to travel during the festive season. Tickets are available through the Stagecoach Bus App or from the driver, and with the recent timetable improvements, there are more buses running at convenient times to suit your holiday plans.

Stagecoach South wishes all customers a safe and happy holiday season. For further details and the complete Christmas and New Year timetable, please visit the Stagecoach South website at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/south-east/christmas-2024.