Staircase Choir Unites Residents For Christmas Light Switch On and Carol Singing at Eastbourne Care Home

The home’s choir led rousing renditions of favourite Christmas carols on the home’s main staircase, before its Christmas tree was light up to mark the beginning of the festivities which saw the home serve prosecco, mulled wine and other festive treats to residents, their relatives and loved ones.Commenting on the celebrations at Signature at Eastbourne, Freda Wood, a resident and member of the choir, said: “It was a delight to perform in front of the home, and to once again sing some carols. My favourite being ‘Silent Night’.“I will enjoy the decorations and share gifts around the home and look forward to more activities throughout the rest of the Christmas holidays!”Celebrations at all 36 Signature care homes across London and the south east proved particularly poignant as it marked the first anniversary of the operator’s new, enlarged family of care homes.It came following the integration of 20 former Sunrise and Gracewell care homes into the newly formed Signature Senior Lifestyle brand in December 2021.Commenting on Signature Senior Lifestyle’s first anniversary, Kay Cox, Chief Operating Officer at Signature Senior Lifestyle said: “Just as families and loved ones come together over the Christmas period, we felt it was a wonderful opportunity for our family of care homes to unite at Christmas.“Over the last 12 months, we have welcomed wonderful new residents and talented team members to our homes. Whilst each home has their own community, we have a shared bond that spreads across more than 2,000 residents and 3,500 colleagues.“The light switch on is also an important opportunity to reflect on cherished residents whom we have sadly lost throughout the year and to pay a special tribute to them.”