Starlight Stroll Early Bird discount extended for St Wilfrid's Hospice Eastbourne

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is encouraging people to sign up for its flagship fundraising event Starlight Stroll – and the deadline for the discounted Early Bird rate has been extended until July 31.

The five-mile sponsored walk is taking place along the prom in Eastbourne on Saturday 9th September for the ninth year and is the ideal opportunity to walk beside the sea and under the stars while remembering a loved one.

Starting at Princes Park, the walk follows a route along the prom to the Italian Gardens near Holywell. This is where participants can lay their lantern to remember someone who is no longer with us, or simply to reflect on the work of the hospice. The walk concludes with a stroll back to Princes Park to collect their medal and enjoy a celebratory drink and bite to eat.

Every pound is vital to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, which provides free hospice care for people with life limiting illness and their families in Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield and Pevensey and the rural areas in between. It costs £18,000 a day to run the range of services delivered and only 30% of funding is from government, so all money raised at Starlight Stroll will help provide end of life care and support and enable its services to continue.

Some of last year’s competitors enjoying their Starlight Stroll

Senior Events Fundraiser, Beth Hillier, said: “Everyone is welcome to come along and remember a loved one at Starlight Stroll– it’s not just for people who have a link with the hospice. However, lots of participants do take part to say thank you to us for touching their lives in some way, whether that’s through helping them or their loved one in our Inpatient Unit or out in the community.

“The event is particularly popular with family groups and has a wonderful sense of camaraderie, so we’ve extended our Early Bird discount to enable more families to take advantage of the reduced price. We’d also like to thank our sponsor, Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd.”

Tickets for the event cost £14 per person until 31st July 31; after that, the price will increase to £18 per person. Under 5s are free. Every walker will receive a paper lantern to decorate, a Starlight Stroll t-shirt and a commemorative medal.

