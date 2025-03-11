Stars of the future line up in Worthing production of Annie

Ten-year-old Angmering girl Emily Tutt is excited to take the lead as Annie in Worthing Musical Theatre Company’s production running from March 19-22.

Emily will be performing as Annie at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Thursday and Saturday night. The Wednesday night, Friday night, and Saturday matinee performances will feature 12-year-old Elsa Cannon as Annie.

Worthing Musical Theatre Company (WMTC)’s production of Annie has a large cast including 30 adults, 30 children and a dog.

Emily said she didn’t expect to be cast as Annie and is looking forward to being on stage.

“I felt really happy and excited when I got the part,” said Emily. “I didn’t think I would get the role as it’s my first big show. I can’t wait to be on stage performing to hundreds of people!”

Emily has taken dance lessons since she was two years old and has performed in various shows at school. She now has the acting bug and has been shortlisted for a part in a Netflix film.

Emily is performing in Annie with her seven-year-old sister Grace, who is an ensemble orphan.

“Having my sister in the show is great,” said Emily. “She’s like a fun sidekick. She gives me compliments during rehearsals if she thinks I’ve done something well.”

Grace said she has enjoyed being part of the show. “Being in the ensemble is fun – I love all the dances, especially Hard Knock Life,” said Grace.

Emily said her favourite scenes in Annie are also Hard Knock Life and working with Nya, an acting dog who is playing the role of Sandy, Annie’s dog.

“I love working with Nya – she’s brilliant,” said Emily. “I’ve got two dogs at home – a dachshund and a schnauzer.”

12-year-old Elsa Cannon will be performing as Annie at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Wednesday night, Friday night and Saturday matinee.

Elsa, who is in year 7 at Durrington High School, said: “I was really surprised and happy when I heard I got the part. This is my first time performing for WMTC and I’m honoured to be taking on the title role. I can’t wait to get on stage and sing my heart out!”

Elsa is an experienced actress having performed in various shows for Worthing Musical Comedy Society (WMCS) and Durrington Theatrical Society (DTS). She is playing Jane Banks in Durrington High School's production of Mary Poppins, which performs the week after Annie finishes. She also played the Angel Gabriel in WMCS’ production of Nativity! The Musical in November 2024 and played Alice in DTS’ production of Alice in Wonderland in September 2024.

Elsa is appearing in Annie with her eight-year-old sister Iris, who is playing the role of Molly in Annie. “I love performing with my sister and watching her shine,” said Elsa.

Vale School pupil Iris said she loves the role of Molly, as she gets to be cheeky to Miss Hannigan. “I absolutely love playing Molly – she's so sassy,” said Iris. “I'm excited to make Worthing chuckle as she has some really funny lines! I like that I can be in the same scenes as Elsa and we practise at home together.”

Tickets for Annie are available from Worthing Theatre & Museum’s Box Office on 01903 206 206 or can be booked online on the WTM website (https://wtm.uk/events/wmtc-annie/).

WMTC’s Annie is directed by Julie Jordan, who has worked with choreographer Rachel Davis and musical director Daniel Paine.