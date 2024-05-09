Stars of TV ride into West Sussex for charity
To date more than £35million has been raised by this global event.
Our focus is on gentlemen who have been dealt a tough hand in life. In particular, we raise funds for cutting-edge research into prostate cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention programs, as part of our mission to support men’s health globally. These funds are invested by our partner, Movember, which is the world’s largest men’s health organisation.
Here in West Sussex we’ve been doing “our bit” too with over £212,000 raised since the events inception in 2012.
This year’s event takes place on Sunday 19th May and we expect over 200 motorcyclists all donned out in their best Tweed and Dapper outfits to wind their way slowly along the coast from Shoreham to the finish line in East Street Chichester – arriving around midday.
Joining us this year will be TV stars Ian Kelsey (Doctors and Emmerdale) and Beth Cordingly (Emmerdale and The Bill)
Any support you could give us by promoting our ride in your publication would be much appreciated. In particular we would encourage people to visit Chichester on Sunday 19th May as there will be a live band playing along with various stalls and of course 200 rather dapper Ladies and Gentlemen on display!