Stars of TV ride into West Sussex for charity

By NEIL WESTOBYContributor
Published 9th May 2024, 16:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

To date more than £35million has been raised by this global event.

Our focus is on gentlemen who have been dealt a tough hand in life. In particular, we raise funds for cutting-edge research into prostate cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention programs, as part of our mission to support men’s health globally. These funds are invested by our partner, Movember, which is the world’s largest men’s health organisation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here in West Sussex we’ve been doing “our bit” too with over £212,000 raised since the events inception in 2012.

DAPPER RIDERS ON DISPLAYDAPPER RIDERS ON DISPLAY
DAPPER RIDERS ON DISPLAY

This year’s event takes place on Sunday 19th May and we expect over 200 motorcyclists all donned out in their best Tweed and Dapper outfits to wind their way slowly along the coast from Shoreham to the finish line in East Street Chichester – arriving around midday.

Joining us this year will be TV stars Ian Kelsey (Doctors and Emmerdale) and Beth Cordingly (Emmerdale and The Bill)

Any support you could give us by promoting our ride in your publication would be much appreciated. In particular we would encourage people to visit Chichester on Sunday 19th May as there will be a live band playing along with various stalls and of course 200 rather dapper Ladies and Gentlemen on display!

Related topics:DoctorsShoreham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice