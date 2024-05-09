Stars of TV ride into West Sussex for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

To date more than £35million has been raised by this global event.

Our focus is on gentlemen who have been dealt a tough hand in life. In particular, we raise funds for cutting-edge research into prostate cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention programs, as part of our mission to support men’s health globally. These funds are invested by our partner, Movember, which is the world’s largest men’s health organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here in West Sussex we’ve been doing “our bit” too with over £212,000 raised since the events inception in 2012.

DAPPER RIDERS ON DISPLAY

This year’s event takes place on Sunday 19th May and we expect over 200 motorcyclists all donned out in their best Tweed and Dapper outfits to wind their way slowly along the coast from Shoreham to the finish line in East Street Chichester – arriving around midday.

Joining us this year will be TV stars Ian Kelsey (Doctors and Emmerdale) and Beth Cordingly (Emmerdale and The Bill)