Stationary police car involved in collision on A27 in East Sussex
Motorists have sustained ‘minor injuries’ after several vehicles collided with a stationary police car on the A27 in Polegate.
A stationary Sussex Police car assisting a broken-down vehicle on the A27 Polegate Bypass was involved in a collision with three other vehicles on Friday (July 5) morning.
Sussex Police said minor injuries were reported, and enquiries are ongoing to ‘establish the full facts of the situation’.
The road was closed in both directions from 9am to 10.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.