Police stock image. Photo: National World

Motorists have sustained ‘minor injuries’ after several vehicles collided with a stationary police car on the A27 in Polegate.

A stationary Sussex Police car assisting a broken-down vehicle on the A27 Polegate Bypass was involved in a collision with three other vehicles on Friday (July 5) morning.

Sussex Police said minor injuries were reported, and enquiries are ongoing to ‘establish the full facts of the situation’.