Step by step: Beacon Academy sponsored walk

On Friday 29 September, Beacon Academy students and staff joined together as “Team Beacon” to take part in the school’s annual Sponsored Walk to raise funds to support the school and charities that will be nominated by students.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everyone had a part to play, whether walking, running or marshalling the 8km route around Crowborough in the sunshine, or supporting the organisation of the event, by directing students to the main hall on their return, helping with signing students in, recording runners finish times and results, and handing out ice lollies.

A spokesperson said: “It was wonderful to see Team Beacon working together to take on the challenge and raise funds to support the school and charities that will be nominated by students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2We would like to thank everyone that has contributed sponsorship for our students. Thanks to your support, the fundraising total including Gift Aid has exceeded our £20,000 target!

Beacon Academy students completed an 8km Sponsored Walk to support the school

"Students in Years 7 – 11 have all received a link to a personalised fundraising page which will stay open until the end of October when we will announce the final amount raised.”