Steve Jordan offers recent paintings in Lewes show
Steve Jordan offers recent paintings as the latest exhibition in Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery, running from November 9-17.
Steve explained: “This exhibition presents a series of recent oil paintings based mostly on landscape with several pieces inspired by my interest in opera and classical music. The landscape imagery is based on frequent walks on the South Downs, hill walking in North Wales and coastal scenes in Cornwall. I based these compositions on imagination and memory, supplemented by the photographs taken to support my ideas. I do not work directly from photographs but use them as springboards to support the process of invention. The landscape works are often painted from high viewpoints. This is the typical experience of the downland walker and the sensation of walking on hills and the Sussex Downs is that of elevation and delight. Other works on this theme explore the concepts of above and below ground and I use composite images inspired by different locations: so the profile of the Downs near Firle has been placed above the ground view of Birling Gap.
“The works responding to music are summaries of scenes or themes within operas by Benjamin Britten, Richard Wagner and a work for voice and orchestra by Samuel Barber. All of these composers’ works inspire vivid imagery and I enjoy the process of blending scenes from known places and combining this with a suggested narrative. For example in the Knoxville painting based on Barber’s work, I used images of Old Town in Hastings and combined this with American colonial art and aspects of the Futurist style. The Benjamin Britten work is based on the novel Billy Budd. My painting draws on the imagery in the poem Billy in the Darbies by Herman Melville. Britten’s librettists (E M Forster and Eric Crozier) drew on this poem for the opera’s story.”
1971-73 – Tameside College Ashton-Under-Lyne, pre-diploma; 1973-1976 – Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts, London. BA Hons fine art painting; 1979- 82 – The Royal Academy Schools Piccadilly, MA in fine art painting; 1990- 2019 director of sixth-form art, Bede’s School, The Dicker, East Sussex.
