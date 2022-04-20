Police officers were called to a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A283 around 6.20pm on Tuesday (April 19).

The collision involved a black Triumph motorcycle and a red Citroen C1, near the Bramber Castle roundabout, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man, was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries," a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Police officers were called to a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A283 around 6.20pm on Tuesday (April 19). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The road was closed temporarily to allow emergency services to respond to the collision and for the vehicles involved to be recovered."

Police have now launched an appeal for information

The spokesperson added: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle travelling in the area beforehand, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage is urged to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Barling."

Have you read?: Concerns over dead badgers spotted around Horsham