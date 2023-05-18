Steyning artists prepare for the 2023 Art Trail

The artists of Steyning are getting busy preparing for the annual Art Trail which begins on the May 27.

Some members of Steyning Arts getting ready for their annual Art Trail

While the Art Trail may cover a small area geographically, for a small town it’s a surprisingly big event. This year there will be 64 artists exhibiting across 23 venues!

The membership share a passion for collaborating each year to create an Art Trail which is diverse and inspiring.

The group includes some of the most talented ceramicists, jewellers, makers and artists from across Sussex as well as those who live and work in Steyning itself.

It has a long history as an organisation, with the annual Art Trail and Christmas Fair attracting visitors in large numbers. Guest artists are also invited to join the Trail bringing a further variety of talent and media.

Visitors can look forward to enjoying exhibitions, and meeting the makers themselves, in a variety of venues nearly all within walking distance of each other. Included on the Trail are local artists’ homes and studios which are converted to exhibition spaces for the two weekends, community halls, a historic church, a farm and also a number of the High Street’s boutique shops which become Art Trail venues.

All of the venues and further details can be found in the Steyning Art Trail brochure which includes a handy map. Collect one from any of the venues, the Steyning Museum or download a copy from the website.

Steyning Arts Trail takes place on May 27 – 29 and from June 3 to 4.