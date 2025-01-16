Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steyning Jazz Club is promising a “musician to please even the most discerning jazz aficionado” on Friday, February 7.

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Unlike most musicians, Roger Beaujolais came late to his instrument, not taking up the vibraphone until he was twenty-four. Incredibly, by the time he was thirty, he was a top-ranking fully professional vibraphone player.

“Originally gaining recognition with the 80s jump jive favourites The Chevalier Brothers, he was initially ignored by the jazz scene in the UK although he played at the Montreux Jazz Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival, Stockholm Jazz Festival and jazz festivals throughout Europe. He also played on numerous TV and radio shows including The Old Grey Whistle Test and many more around the world, in Japan, Switzerland, Denmark and France.

“In 1989, Roger formed his own Latin jazz group the Beaujolais Band who released two top-selling albums on Acid Jazz Records. Further successful albums followed with his new group Vibraphonic, again released on Acid Jazz. Vibraphonic were then signed to Disney’s Hollywood Records in USA producing two more albums before Roger concentrated on writing and performing acoustically with his quintet/quartet. Roger has so far released 22 albums and has become a prolific writer with over 250 of his tunes recorded and released over the years. He is also involved with the reformed Fairground Attraction and will be touring Japan with them in June, also a 14-gig UK tour in the autumn as well as featuring on their new album which is released later this year.

“The band line-up for this inspiring evening will be Roger Beaujolais, vibraphone; Mark Edwards, piano; Simon Thorpe, double bass; and Milo Fell, drums.

“Please note that owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity, tickets will now need to be pre-booked at (WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box) For those unable to book online, team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.