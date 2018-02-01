Stone Cross teen convicted of drink driving after having one pint

A teenager was convicted of being over the limit on one pint of beer.

Callum Moore was arrested in Rattle Road, Westham, on December 29 as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The 19-year-old gas worker, of Pride View, Stone Cross, was pulled over shortly before 8pm due to the condition of the Audi S3 he was driving.

Police say he was requested to undertake a roadside breath test, which he failed. He claimed he had consumed one pint of Kronenbourg lager two hours previously.

Moore was subsequently charged with driving with 44mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The limit is 35mcg.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £85 fine and £330 costs at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 17.

A total of 195 arrests were made during the campaign, which ran from December 1 to January 1, of which 75 have so far been convicted.

A further 30 have been charged to appear before magistrates. The remaining have either been released without charge, bailed or released under investigation.

This incident has prompted police to remind the public how much alcohol it is safe to consume before driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “The answer is simple: there is no fool-proof way to consume any amount of alcohol and stay under the drink-drive limit. The effects vary from person to person, and depend on a number of factors.”

The factors, police say, include: age, weight, gender, metabolism, the type of alcohol, what you have eaten, and stress levels.

Even small amounts of alcohol can impair your ability to drive – it delays your reaction times and affects your judgement – and the only safe advice if you are driving is to avoid drinking altogether.

Superintendent Chris Moon, head of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said, “The only way you can safely guarantee you are under the limit is to consume zero alcohol.

“If you’re going to an event where you’ll be having a drink – even if it’s just one – plan ahead and make the necessary arrangements to ensure you’re not in a position where there’s a chance you could be over the limit. Book a taxi, take public transport or arrange a lift with someone who is sober.

“All too often people assume it is acceptable to drive having had “just one drink”. However if you are stopped, breathalysed and blow over the limit, there is no defence for “just one drink”. Alcohol affects people in different ways, and our advice to stay safe is to drink OR drive; never both.”

Anyone planning to drive the morning after drinking is advised to wait at least one hour per unit of alcohol consumed before they do so. This is approximately the time it takes for the body to process alcohol.

Supt Moon added, “Alcohol takes time to process and leave your body. This means if you drink at lunch time, you may be unfit to drive that evening. Or if you drink in the evening, you may be unfit to drive the next morning.

“There’s no quick way of sobering up. Drinking coffee or taking a cold shower won’t help. If you are in any doubt, don’t drive. We can assure you it’s not worth the risk.”

More information on driving the morning after drinking can be found on the Drink Aware website.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.