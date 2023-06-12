Stories of the soil revealed to budding gardeners from West Hoathly

Museum of Gardening founder, Clive Gravett, with members of West Hoathly school's gardening club

While at the South of England Show in Ardingly last week, the children from West Hoathly discovered much about the origins of horticulture and how it has changed through the ages.

On hand at the Museum of Gardening stand was founder and curator Clive Gravett. “It was great to welcome the pupils on their impromptu visit to our exhibit. Accompanied by their teachers they enjoyed a talk and tour and asked lots of questions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad