Stories of the soil revealed to budding gardeners from West Hoathly

A day out turned into an interesting history lesson for pupils from a Sussex school’s gardening club.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST
Museum of Gardening founder, Clive Gravett, with members of West Hoathly school's gardening clubMuseum of Gardening founder, Clive Gravett, with members of West Hoathly school's gardening club
Museum of Gardening founder, Clive Gravett, with members of West Hoathly school's gardening club

While at the South of England Show in Ardingly last week, the children from West Hoathly discovered much about the origins of horticulture and how it has changed through the ages.

On hand at the Museum of Gardening stand was founder and curator Clive Gravett. “It was great to welcome the pupils on their impromptu visit to our exhibit. Accompanied by their teachers they enjoyed a talk and tour and asked lots of questions.”

Clive was also able to explain how he helps young people across Sussex with a variety of projects though his associated charity the Budding Foundation.

