Storing the Storm! Free Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) rain-planters for Nevill residents

Do you live on the Nevill estate? We are offering a free SuDs rain-planter (complete with soil and ready to plant) to Nevill households who’d like to be part of a new project to sustainably manage heavy rainfall to reduce surface water flooding in Lewes.

Sustainable urban Drainage System (SuDS) storm planter

The ‘Storing the Storm’ project is run by the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust (OART), with support from Friends of Lewes and funded by Lewes District Council.

It aims to slow the flow of water entering the surface drains by capturing and storing rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free planter arrives with other benefits too, adding plants and colour to drives and gardens, providing space for pollinators and contributing to the wider climate adaptation strategy.

In return, all we ask is that you send OART a photo of your SuDS rain-planter in action.

First deliveries due in December 2023.