Storm Ciarán: Fallen tree blocks major Pulborough road
A major road in Pulborough is reported to be blocked by a fallen tree.
The A29 London Road is blocked both ways from the A283 Station Road to Old London Road.
The AA is reporting that the tree is being held up by a power cable. Traffic is slow in the area.
Meanwhile, the A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough was shut last night because of safety fears amid Storm Ciarán.