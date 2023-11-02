BREAKING
Storm Ciarán: Fallen tree blocks major Pulborough road

A major road in Pulborough is reported to be blocked by a fallen tree.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
The A29 London Road is blocked both ways from the A283 Station Road to Old London Road.

The AA is reporting that the tree is being held up by a power cable. Traffic is slow in the area.

Meanwhile, the A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough was shut last night because of safety fears amid Storm Ciarán.

Related topics:Traffic