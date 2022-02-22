Storm Eunice aftermath: Engineers begin 'final push' to restore homes with power

The 1000-strong operational team for SSEN has been working hard overnight to restore power to the remaining customers affected by Storm Eunice, the worst storm to hit the south of England in decades.

As of 8.30am, the energy company has restored power to around 180,000 homes, with around 1,200 homes currently without power.

Electricity pylon stock image

A SSEN spokesman said: "Our teams have been working in extremely difficult conditions since last Friday to restore power to customers as quickly and as safely as possible. Today is the first day since Storm Eunice hit that a Met Office weather warning for wind has not been in place for our central southern region.

"The majority of the remaining faults are on our low voltage network, impacting small pockets of customers. Our teams will be working into the night to repair as many of these faults as possible and restore power to customers."

Parts of Hampshire and Dorset are the most affected areas, with further localised faults across our operating region, the spokesman said.

"The remaining faults are primarily on our low voltage network where smaller pockets of customers will begin to come back on supply.

“Our focus is now on restoring he remaining customers from Storm Eunice over the course of today, prioritising those customers who have been without power the longest.

"Thankfully, there has been some respite in the weather, which will allow our army of engineers to maximise progress.