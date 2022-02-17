Storm Eunice: Buses diverted by fallen tree near Hastings - rare red weather warning issued for parts of UK

A tree came down in the village of Guestling at around 6pm, causing traffic jams on the A259 and nearby roads.

Stagecoach South East said some of its buses were stuck in the area, and diverted its later Service 100 buses via Fairlight.

There were also reports of a fallen tree bringing down power cables in Sedlescombe, near Battle, affecting traffic on the B2244.

A spokesperson for Battle Area Community Transport said the B74 bus service would be suspended tomorrow (February 18) due to “the expected severe impact of Storm Eunice”. The bus travels between Mountfield, Netherfield and Battle. Meanwhile, a 50mph speed restriction has been implemented on Southern Rail trains due to high winds.

A “danger to life” warning has been issued for the Hastings, Bexhill, Battle and Rye area ahead of Storm Eunice’s arrival tomorrow (February 18), with an amber weather warning issued in East and West Sussex. A severe weather warning has been upgraded to red - the highest level - for parts of south-west England and south Wales.

The Met Office warned Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90mph, causing significant disruption. There are concerns the storm could bring flooding to the Sussex coast and other parts of the south coast of England.

The Government is holding an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the response to the incoming storm.

The Met Office said: “Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.” It warned residents there was a “good chance” that flying debris “could result in a danger to life”. Residents should expect damage to buildings and homes, roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights, it added.

The amber warning is set to be in place from 3am on Friday though to 9pm the same day.