Storm Eunice: Lewes MP calls for "urgent" enquiry after Seaford scaffolding in danger of falling down

Maria Caulfield MP has called for an 'urgent enquiry' by Seaford Town Council as Talland Parade scaffolding is in danger of falling down during Storm Eunice.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in East and West Sussex starting at 5am, stating there is a 'good chance' that flying debris could result in loss of life. At the peak of the storm in early afternoon, gusts were forecast to rise to in excess of 70mph in inland areas and up to 80mph in coastal locations, before receding by the evening.

The scaffolding in High Street, Seaford has been left untouched for over five years, leading to an online petition being set up earlier this year for it to be removed.

Keith Smeaton, the creator of the online campaign, said everyone living in the town considered it an eyesore. He claimed that it was 'time something was done to remove it'.

Ms Caulfield tweeted: "As predicted Talland parade scaffolding is in danger of falling down thanks to #StormEunice. How long have Lewes District Council ignored the people of Seaford. I’m calling for an urgent enquiry in to the lack of action by the council who were warned many times this would happen."